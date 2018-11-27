Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $29,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GPT stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

