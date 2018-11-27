Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Position Reduced by Axa

Axa reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.35% of Graham worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Graham by 1,174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,677,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,016,000 after buying an additional 1,546,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graham by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,453,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,406,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,940,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $636.62 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $537.40 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.65 by $4.54. Graham had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total value of $637,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,237.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

