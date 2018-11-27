GPU Coin (GPU) Price Tops $0.0352

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io

GPU Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

