Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Telecom Italia (TI) to Neutral

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of TI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 204,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 139,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

