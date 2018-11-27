Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Telecom Italia (TI) to Neutral

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.02.
Shares of TI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 204,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.42.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
