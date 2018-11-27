Golden Star Resources (GSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.24

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 15440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

GSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Karen Denise Walsh acquired 15,000 shares of Golden Star Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,400.00. Also, Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer acquired 12,000 shares of Golden Star Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$39,120.00.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

