Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 102208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (CVE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

