Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 241,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,638. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

In related news, COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gold Resource stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 268.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Gold Resource worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

