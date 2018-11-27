Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Godaddy worth $30,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Godaddy by 610.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $231,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $27,227.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 149.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/godaddy-inc-gddy-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.