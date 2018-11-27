Godaddy (GDDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,727,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,600 shares.The stock last traded at $62.96 and had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nima Kelly sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $695,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,482,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,119 shares of company stock worth $9,231,245 over the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,965,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Godaddy by 1,389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,154,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Godaddy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,549,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,578,000 after purchasing an additional 611,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

