Glassman Wealth Services Has $621,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,119,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,019,000 after buying an additional 416,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,775,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,076,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,935,000 after buying an additional 420,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,718,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,853,000 after buying an additional 190,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.32 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

