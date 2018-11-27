Giverny Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 4.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $40,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $21,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 118.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.25.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, with a total value of $274,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total value of $601,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949 shares of company stock worth $1,122,645. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,114.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.98 and a beta of 1.01. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,020.00 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $21.45. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/giverny-capital-inc-raises-stake-in-markel-co-mkl.html.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.