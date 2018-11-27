Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 58,090 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 1.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of LKQ worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,002 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LKQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LKQ by 76.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

