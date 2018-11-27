Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,960,000 after purchasing an additional 828,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $64.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-invests-1-01-million-in-ventas-inc-vtr-stock.html.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.