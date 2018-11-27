Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,352 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,164.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,952,000 after purchasing an additional 891,469 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,308,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 533.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 271,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,782,000 after purchasing an additional 252,538 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 740.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 197,625 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

