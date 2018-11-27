Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $1,073,655.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,397.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,497.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,616 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

