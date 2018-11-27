Geller Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

