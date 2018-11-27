GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.28 ($35.20).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.00 ($27.91) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a twelve month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

