Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 149,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,623. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.30 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 392,076 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,307,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

