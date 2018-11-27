Garry Paul Mauro Buys 1,150 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Garry Paul Mauro acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.86. LifeVantage Corp has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LifeVantage by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 60.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

