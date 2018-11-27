Gannett (GCI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Gannett from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Gannett and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GCI stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Gannett has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gannett will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,997,000 after buying an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 862,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gannett by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,498,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 274,459 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Gannett by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gannett by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 129,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

