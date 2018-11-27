Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

