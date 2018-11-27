GameStop (GME) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.
GME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.
Shares of GME stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $114,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $475,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $144,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $175,000.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.
