GameStop (GME) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $114,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $475,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $144,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $175,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.