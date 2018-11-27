GameStop (GME) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE GME opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. GameStop has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

