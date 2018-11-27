GAM Holding AG Buys 21,396 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 165.1% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

