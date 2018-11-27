Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 7,720 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 4.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

