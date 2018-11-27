Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,981 shares, a growth of 1,248.8% from the October 31st total of 6,523 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,894. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

About Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

