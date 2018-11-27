Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 324,158 Shares of DSW Inc. (DSW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,158 shares during the period. DSW comprises about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.42% of DSW worth $120,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSW by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,930,000 after buying an additional 814,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DSW during the second quarter worth about $16,555,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DSW during the second quarter worth about $15,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DSW by 244.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 690,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 490,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in DSW by 111.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSW opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. DSW Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DSW Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DSW from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded DSW to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

