Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 134,541 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,277,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 134,541 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.12% of Range Resources worth $89,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 4,132,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,193,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $156,194,000 after buying an additional 195,811 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 54.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,541,000 after buying an additional 2,058,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after buying an additional 93,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 640,077 shares during the period.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

