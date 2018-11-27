FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,912. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Rolls purchased 100,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 244.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 437.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

