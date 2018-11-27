Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.39 ($83.01).

FRE stock opened at €48.90 ($56.86) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

