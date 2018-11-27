Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

