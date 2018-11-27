Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

