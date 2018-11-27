Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.
About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)
Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
