Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.99

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

