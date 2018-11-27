Fortive Corp (FTV) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $44,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in Fortive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 20,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,717. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $35,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

