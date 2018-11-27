Fortive Corp (FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.49. 38,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In related news, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,802.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

