Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,605 shares of company stock worth $7,586,711. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

