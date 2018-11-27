Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 51,627 Shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,627 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,636,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,465,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 790,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,848,000.

Get ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV STIP opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,750.00 and a 52-week high of $2,005.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/focused-wealth-management-inc-sells-51627-shares-of-ishares-tr-0-5-yr-tips-bd-etf-stip.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.