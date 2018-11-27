Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

