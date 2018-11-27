Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 801 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $123,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

