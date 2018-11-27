Fmr LLC Has $562.93 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,637 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,360 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of First Citizens BancShares worth $562,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $429.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $488.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.76 per share, with a total value of $42,249.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $40,542.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 309 shares of company stock valued at $130,538 and have sold 5,000 shares valued at $2,178,000. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

