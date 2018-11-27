Flycoin (FLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Flycoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flycoin has a market capitalization of $223,386.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin Coin Profile

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Buying and Selling Flycoin

Flycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

