Fluent (FLNT) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

FLNT stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

