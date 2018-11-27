Floor & Decor (FND) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of FND traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,721. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,502,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 887,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 269.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,388,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,538,000 after acquiring an additional 304,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $63,810,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,920,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.