Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,185 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after buying an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 294,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPR opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,185 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-sells-1185-shares-of-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr.html.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.