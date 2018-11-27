Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $49,991,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $40,706,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.1% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,272,000 after purchasing an additional 270,641 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $41,266,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

