Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.89 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Cooper Companies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 51,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 825,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $14,800,841.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,872,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $398,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,740,667 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $272.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $280.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-has-3-89-million-stake-in-cooper-companies-inc-coo.html.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.