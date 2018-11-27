Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 8,192 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,593,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 482,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,998,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 8,192 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-buys-8192-shares-of-east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc.html.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.