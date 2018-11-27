First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Gray Television worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,153 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 51.7% in the second quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,044,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 355,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,464,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 396.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

