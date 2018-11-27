First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $212,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.41%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

