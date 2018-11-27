First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235,816 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $40,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 614,817 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in General Dynamics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after buying an additional 504,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,572,628,000 after buying an additional 426,955 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,282,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Dynamics by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,572,000 after buying an additional 273,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $164.76 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

